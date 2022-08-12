Elementary school in El Mariage on lockdown after reports of armed man

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An elementary school in El Mirage is on lockdown after staff reported that a man, who was possibly armed, was trying to get into the building.

Staff members of Thompson Ranch Elementary School called 911 around 10:30 a.m. Friday and the school was immediately placed on lockdown status. El Mirage police and other nearby law enforcement agencies quickly responded and are currently searching the area for any suspects. No injuries have been reported.

The Dysart Unified School District also placed nearby Riverview Elementary School on lockdown status as well, but that has since been lifted.

This is a developing story and Arizona’s Family has crews on the scene. Check back for updates.

El Mirage police and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who tried to enter Thompson Ranch Elementary. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.