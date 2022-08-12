FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon stays active through the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our active monsoon pattern continues throughout the week as an upper-level high centers itself over the Four Corners region. Daily thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening. Additional rounds may move through during the overnight hours. With the ground already so saturated, it won’t take much rainfall to trigger flash flooding.

FRIDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

