Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon stays active through the weekend!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, August 21th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our active monsoon pattern continues throughout the week as an upper-level high centers itself over the Four Corners region. Daily thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening. Additional rounds may move through during the overnight hours. With the ground already so saturated, it won’t take much rainfall to trigger flash flooding.

FRIDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning storms bring heavy rain to Arizona.
Southern Arizona residents dealing with aftermath of wet microburst
Pima County Sheriff's deputies closed Milton Road between Hopdown Lane and Gunsight Lane...
UPDATE: Milton road crash leaves one dead
A bear was seen near Linda Vista Boulevard and Oracle Road behind Pusch Ridge Christian Academy...
Police, wildlife officials warn of bear sightings in Oro Valley neighborhood
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, August 21th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, August 21th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 11, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms stay active through the weekend
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 11, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 11, 2022
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley