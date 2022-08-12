Flash flood, thunderstorm warnings issued for Pima County
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson issued flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings in Pima County on Friday, Aug. 12.
- A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in central Pima County until 12:45 p.m. The warned area includes Three Points.
- A flash flood warning is in effect for central Pima county until 3 p.m. The warned area includes San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.
- A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in central Pima County until 12:30 p.m. The warned area includes San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.
- A flash flood warning is in effect in northeastern Pima County until 2:45 p.m. The warned area includes Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, and Seven Falls.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building during a severe thunderstorm.
Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
