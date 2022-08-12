Flash flood, thunderstorm warnings issued for Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson issued flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings in Pima County on Friday, Aug. 12.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in central Pima County until 12:45 p.m. The warned area includes Three Points.

A flash flood warning is in effect for central Pima county until 3 p.m. The warned area includes San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in central Pima County until 12:30 p.m. The warned area includes San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Fresnal Canyon and Pan Tak.

A flash flood warning is in effect in northeastern Pima County until 2:45 p.m. The warned area includes Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, and Seven Falls.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in central Pima County. (KOLD News 13)

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building during a severe thunderstorm.

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.