Homeless create issues as Tucson readies improvements to Santa Rita Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The plans to renovate and improve Santa Rita Park have been passed by the Tucson City Council amid complaints by homeless advocates who showed up at the council meeting’s evening agenda to protest.

The Santa Rita master plan will allocate at least $3 million to turn the park in a family friendly park replacing the neglect it has seen over the years, in part because the ten to twelve thousand people who live within a mile of the park would like to use it and now feel it is unsafe.

The homeless, who were chased out of downtown in 2017, have made the park their permanent home.

“This plan is to erase the public visibility of houseless human beings,” one of the advocates told the council “This plan is a direct attack on these people.”

It’s not a stretch to say the city would like for the homeless to leave because the park has become a haven for crime. Neighbors have weighed in during a survey period asking the city to do something about it.

One advocate, Linda Avalos, says she believes that’s the plan.

“You had two goals, it was to reorganize the park, remodel the park,” she said. “The second was to push out, chase out was the actual word in the report, chase out the homeless.”

It’s a plan which has proven effective in the past according to Ward 6 City Council Member Steve Kozachik.

“So we’ve seen there are examples, you activate an area and families and other people start to use it,” he said. “Homeless people tend to start to find other places to hang out.”

And that’s the rub.

When the homeless get pushed out of one place, they just find another taking their problems with them.

The city has a plan to house the homeless called Housing First. It takes homeless off the streets and provides them a place to live free of charge.

“We have invested more than seven million dollars in property acquisition for housing first,” Mayor Regina Romero told the speakers.

Still that investment has only landed 152 rooms, not nearly enough to house the estimated 2,000 homeless in Tucson. b

The advocates don’t believe the city should be so locked into housing first and should seek other alternatives.

“Creating areas where they unsheltered, homeless community can feel safe, have access to basic human needs and supporting services is a step is the right direction,” Avalos said.

Kozachik has been advocating for that approach for years as a potential solution.

“We need to establish controlled camps where people have access to restrooms, access to water sources and access to services and TPD to make them safe,” he said.

But with the passage of the master plan and no plans for where to place the new homeless homeless, that idea seems far off.

