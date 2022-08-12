Person seriously hurt in Green Valley crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a crash in Green Valley on Friday, Aug. 12.

Esperanza Boulevard is closed from Los Olmos to Abrego Drive. The I-19 northbound ramps at Esperanza Boulevard are closed, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Green Valley Fire District, a driver lost control of their vehicle while exiting I-19 northbound at Esperanza Boulevard. First responders extricated the person from the car and transported them to Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

