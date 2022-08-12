Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Person seriously hurt in Green Valley crash

A person was taken to NW Hospital Sahuarita after this crash near I-19 and Esperanza Boulevard...
A person was taken to Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita after this crash near I-19 and Esperanza Boulevard in Green Valley, Arizona, Friday, Aug. 12.(Green Valley Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A person was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a crash in Green Valley on Friday, Aug. 12.

Esperanza Boulevard is closed from Los Olmos to Abrego Drive. The I-19 northbound ramps at Esperanza Boulevard are closed, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the Green Valley Fire District, a driver lost control of their vehicle while exiting I-19 northbound at Esperanza Boulevard. First responders extricated the person from the car and transported them to Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning storms bring heavy rain to Arizona.
Southern Arizona residents dealing with aftermath of wet microburst
Pima County Sheriff's deputies closed Milton Road between Hopdown Lane and Gunsight Lane...
UPDATE: Milton road crash leaves one dead
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
UDPATE: Bear again spotted near Ina and Oracle in Oro Valley
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Both drivers were critically injured in the overnight crash.
Wrong-way crash on I-10 leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff during the monsoon.
Pima County road closures
Two injured in wreck near 29th, Swan