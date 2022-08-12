Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Police arrest man accused of shooting inside Mall of America

The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO,...
The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO, BLOOMINGTON POLICE DEPT., ANDY PARAS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:52 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago.

The Bloomington Police Department says 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday along with another man who had been sought following the Aug. 4 shooting.

Court documents say Lark faces charges including second-degree assault. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had a lawyer Friday who could speak on his behalf.

Police earlier said that Lark fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people.

The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning storms bring heavy rain to Arizona.
Southern Arizona residents dealing with aftermath of wet microburst
Pima County Sheriff's deputies closed Milton Road between Hopdown Lane and Gunsight Lane...
UPDATE: Milton road crash leaves one dead
A bear was seen near Linda Vista Boulevard and Oracle Road behind Pusch Ridge Christian Academy...
Police, wildlife officials warn of bear sightings in Oro Valley neighborhood
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.
J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year
Colleges are working to keep monkeypox from spreading on campus.
Colleges are putting out monkeypox guidance
FILE PHOTO - The war is coming up on six months and it has sent food prices sky-high and left...
Ship heads to Ukraine to get grain for food-starved Africa
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff during the monsoon.
Pima County road closures
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say