Armed student causes lockdown at Tucson-area school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed student caused a short lockdown at a Tucson-area school on Friday, Aug. 12.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Flowing Wells High School around 12 p.m.

The TPD said the school was locked down until the student, a 14-year-old boy, was found and detained.

The TPD did not say what kind of weapon it was and what charges the teen may face.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.