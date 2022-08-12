Advertise
Two injured in wreck near 29th, Swan

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:17 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a wreck involving multiple vehicles near 29th Street and Swan Road late Thursday, Aug. 11.

According to authorities, a man and a woman sustained serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The intersection will be closed for a while as officers investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

