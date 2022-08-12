UDPATE: Bear again spotted near Ina and Oracle in Oro Valley

Advertise
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:54 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young black bear has been spotted in the Oro Valley area over the last few days and wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help in tracking it.

On Friday, Aug. 12, the bear was seen at a home near Ina and Oracle roads. That is the same area where it made an appearance Wednesday.

On Thursday, it was spotted near Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, which is just over three miles from Oracle and Ina.

Mark Hart with the Arizona Game and Fish Department said there’s a possibility this could be the same bear that was spotted at Fort Lowell Park in May. Hart said it appears to be a 2 to 3-year-old black bear.

“He hasn’t done anything dangerous per se, he hasn’t menaced anyone or stood on his hind legs, huffed or done any of the telltale signs of an immanent attack,” Hart said. “It’s just looking for resources and probably learned from its last time in Tucson that there are food sources to be had.”

Hart said everyone should report all sightings to 623-236-7201. Right now, the goal is to locate and tranquilize the bear so it can be moved out of the area.

Officials said securing trash and outdoor food source attractants can go a long way in keeping wildlife out of neighborhoods. For more tips, go to http://BearWise.org.

