UPDATE: Airsoft gun found in boy’s backpack during lockdown at Tucson-area school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed student caused a short lockdown at a Tucson-area school on Friday, Aug. 12.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Flowing Wells High School around 12 p.m.

The TPD said the school was locked down until the student, a 14-year-old boy, was found and detained.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Kevin Stolrzfus and Principal Kim Brunenkant said officers found an airsoft gun in the boy’s backpack.

They commended staff and students, who they said remained calm, followed lockdown procedures and followed their guidance of “See something,hear something, say something.”

“Counseling services are available for any student who needs support,” they wrote. “Please discuss the incident with your student, praise their appropriate response, and encourage them to talk to administration of their counselor if needed.”

