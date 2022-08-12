Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Wrong-way crash on I-10 leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt

Both drivers were critically injured in the overnight crash.
Both drivers were critically injured in the overnight crash.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILA RIVER RESERVATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people were seriously hurt in a wrong-way crash early Friday morning near Casa Grande.

Just after 1 a.m., Gila River police and DPS troopers were alerted to multiple reports of a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near state Route 387. Soon after, a head-on collision happened in the same area.

TRENDING: Police investigating after man’s body found on Mesa roadway

There was only one person in each vehicle, and both drivers were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Gila River police is investigating and says alcohol has not been ruled out as a possible factor.

Other information was not immediately available. Check back with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning storms bring heavy rain to Arizona.
Southern Arizona residents dealing with aftermath of wet microburst
Pima County Sheriff's deputies closed Milton Road between Hopdown Lane and Gunsight Lane...
UPDATE: Milton road crash leaves one dead
A bear was seen near Linda Vista Boulevard and Oracle Road behind Pusch Ridge Christian Academy...
UDPATE: Bear again spotted near Ina and Oracle in Oro Valley
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley

Latest News

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
Trump home search: Judge deciding on unsealing the warrant
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Police: Salman Rushdie suffered stab wound to neck in attack, airlifted to hospital
Staff members at Thompson Ranch Elementary reported a man was trying to get into the school...
Elementary school in El Mariage on lockdown after reports of armed man
A flash flood warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m. in northeastern Pima County, on Friday, Aug....
Flash flood, thunderstorm warnings issued for Pima County