Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Despite problems, Pinal County moves closer to certifying election results

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors met Friday morning to approve a canvass of the primary election results.
By Amy Cutler
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:20 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Pinal County Board of Supervisors met Friday morning to approve a canvass of the primary election results. It’s required under state law and will allow recounts and lawsuits moving forward. Several board members questioned the move and then reluctantly approved it.

“We think some people were not given the opportunity to vote. We don’t know if it’s 10 or one thousand,” Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jeff Serdy said.

The move follows a slew of problems in their primary election. The county admits that 63,000 early voting ballots were sent out with missing or incorrect city and town races. It meant voters in those impacted areas had to fill out a second supplemental ballot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pinal County election director replaced by county recorder following ballot debacle

On primary day, some polling sites ran out of ballots after the county said it experienced an unexpectedly high number of voters. There are also allegations some poll workers didn’t hand out supplemental ballots and that at least one polling site opened late. “We’re not happy about it but there’s nothing we can do about it,” Serdy said.

Two days after the Primary, the Board fired Elections Director David Frisk, who was only hired five months earlier. Another staffer was let go.

County Recorder Virginia Ross stepped down from her elected position and agreed to take the post. “We jumped right in, we had to finish tabulating all the ballots and we’ve been working around the clock to get that done,” she said.

Under her previous post, Ross oversaw elections for four years until 2017, when the county made it a new job. “She’s found several anomalies that shouldn’t have happened, and where the ball was dropped,” Serdy said.

TRENDING: 13-year-old boy dead, several in critical condition after crash on I-17 in Phoenix

The county said it’s adding seven staff members to its Election Department, up from the current five. They’re also conducting an administrative review into what went wrong in the primary. “We’ll just have to make the time to provide whatever data inputs they want from us. I’ve already provided the county attorney some information,” Ross said of the review. “We will have an experienced team in place and put in the processes that need to be done, which means we’re going to be following everything by the book,” she continued.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. They’re encouraging those who experienced problems in the primary to attend and share their experiences.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Airsoft gun found in boy’s backpack during lockdown at Tucson-area school
Staff members at Thompson Ranch Elementary reported a man was trying to get into the school...
Armed suspect arrested after trying to enter El Mirage school; 3 parents in custody
One hospitalized after shooting at Tucson apartments
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
A person was taken to Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita after this crash near I-19 and...
Person seriously hurt in Green Valley crash

Latest News

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema
AP: Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
FILE - Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore announces his run for the Republican nomination...
Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Roy Moore, awards him $8.2M
The standoff continues in Clinton County with an armed person who tried to breach the Visitor...
Ohio gunman appeared to threaten FBI after Trump search
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home