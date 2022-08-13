Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

DPS uses tattoo recognition technology to identify victims in Arizona

DPS says their Forensic Images Unit is an award-winning unit that has received international...
DPS says their Forensic Images Unit is an award-winning unit that has received international recognition.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is putting the highlight on how modern tech is helping troopers and detectives identify victims. Recently, DPS said it used tattoo recognition technology for the first time in June to identify a homicide victim and a dead woman who had begun to decompose.

In a news release, troopers explained how DPS’ Forensic Images Unit upgraded the Arizona Biometric Information System in June to include facial recognition technology improvements and the ability to analyze tattoos forensically. The system contains about 1.4 million images obtained during criminal booking, and it wasn’t long before police began using that brand-new technology.

RELATED: Homicide victim known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ finally has a name

On June 23, DPS got a request from the Phoenix Police Department to help identify a person shot in the head, which prevented facial recognition technology from being successful. Fingerprints also didn’t return any results. However, a DPS detective could forensically examine three distinct tattoos, allowing authorities to make a solid investigative lead and later identify the victim.

ALSO ON ARIZONA'S FAMILY: True Crime Arizona Podcast

Late last month, detectives got another request from the Gila River Police Department, who tried to identify a woman who had begun to decompose. While the coroner could not gather fingerprints, authorities could examine several tattoos and, after further investigation, provide the victim’s identity, which made it possible to notify next-of-kin and their family members.

According to DPS, this new technology was built on the “continuous, extensive research on [facial recognition] software and technology.” In addition, agency officials say that they work to use the software ethically as allowed in state and federal law.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Airsoft gun found in boy’s backpack during lockdown at Tucson-area school
Staff members at Thompson Ranch Elementary reported a man was trying to get into the school...
Armed suspect arrested after trying to enter El Mirage school; 3 parents in custody
One hospitalized after shooting at Tucson apartments
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
A person was taken to Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita after this crash near I-19 and...
Person seriously hurt in Green Valley crash

Latest News

UPDATE: Young black bear captured near Ina and La Cañada
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor.
Loud ‘boom’ heard in Utah likely a meteor, officials say
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack
(FILE) A gun hole is seen on a local police patrol in Tijuana, northern Mexico, Friday, Jan....
Widespread arson, shootings from rival drug gangs rocks Mexican border cities