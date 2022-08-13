Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Driver pulled over after going over 90 mph in school zone, Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Motor School.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Motor School.(Lee Ortlieb | FOX5)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:48 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a Friday afternoon tweet, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Traffic Bureau posted a photo of a car being towed after allegedly going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone.

In the caption for the tweet, LVMPD said, “When the lights are flashing for a school zone to reduce your speed, it’s not a suggestion! If YOU choose to drive 97MPH in a 25MPH school zone,YOU choose to take a ride to Clark County Detention Center!We have had 7 pedestrians killed on our roads just this week!!”

It is unclear what charges the driver is facing.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Airsoft gun found in boy’s backpack during lockdown at Tucson-area school
Staff members at Thompson Ranch Elementary reported a man was trying to get into the school...
Armed suspect arrested after trying to enter El Mirage school; 3 parents in custody
One hospitalized after shooting at Tucson apartments
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
A person was taken to Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita after this crash near I-19 and...
Person seriously hurt in Green Valley crash

Latest News

UPDATE: Young black bear captured near Ina and La Cañada
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor.
Loud ‘boom’ heard in Utah likely a meteor, officials say
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack
(FILE) A gun hole is seen on a local police patrol in Tijuana, northern Mexico, Friday, Jan....
Widespread arson, shootings from rival drug gangs rocks Mexican border cities