FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Favorable monsoon pattern continues for your weekend

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our active monsoon pattern continues throughout the week as an upper-level high centers itself over the Four Corners region. Daily thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening. With the ground already so saturated, it won’t take much rainfall to trigger flash flooding.

TONIGHT: 40% chance for showers and storms lows in the low-70s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs around 100F.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low-90s.

