Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

One hospitalized after shooting at Tucson apartments

(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, Aug. 12.

According to a news release, officers were called to Las Casitas apartments on 29th Street, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, authorities say.

This is the second time in a month a shooting has taken place at the apartment complex.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, police had no suspects in custody and an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early morning storms bring heavy rain to Arizona.
Southern Arizona residents dealing with aftermath of wet microburst
UPDATE: Airsoft gun found in boy’s backpack during lockdown at Tucson-area school
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
UPDATE: Bear spotted again, this time near River and Oracle
Pima County Sheriff's deputies closed Milton Road between Hopdown Lane and Gunsight Lane...
UPDATE: Milton road crash leaves one dead
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley

Latest News

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
UPDATE: Bear spotted again, this time near River and Oracle
Arizona Game and Fish change their approach for relocating bear in Oro Valley
Arizona Game and Fish change their approach for relocating bear in Oro Valley
UPDATE: Airsoft gun found in boy’s backpack during lockdown at Tucson-area school