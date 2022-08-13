One hospitalized after shooting at Tucson apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, Aug. 12.

According to a news release, officers were called to Las Casitas apartments on 29th Street, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, authorities say.

This is the second time in a month a shooting has taken place at the apartment complex.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, police had no suspects in custody and an investigation is underway.

