WATCH: Man stuck on top of Jeep rescued from rushing floodwaters in Golden Valley

The Jeep was surrounded by rushing water and floating down the wash off Estrella Road, just south of Agua Fria Drive.
By Royal Norman
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:17 PM MST
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 75-year-old man is safe after he was rescued from rushing floodwaters in Golden Valley on Friday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a bystander that a Jeep had driven into the wash and rolled over on its passenger side. Video shows the man sitting on the top of his Jeep waiting for help.

The Jeep was surrounded by water and floating down the wash off Estrella Road, just south of Agua Fria Drive. Golden Valley Fire, Arizona DPS Western Air Rescue helicopter from Kingman and Search and Rescue responded to the scene. The man was waiting, sitting on the driver’s door. Due to the location of the Jeep in the wash, rescuers decided to perform a one-skip maneuver.

First Alert Weather Day: Thousands without power after heavy rain in the Valley

As the helicopter approaches the Jeep, the rescuer on the skid grabs the man and loads him into the helicopter. He was flown to the Command Post, where his family was there to take him home. He is very lucky to be alive. Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone to never drive through flooded roadways – Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

