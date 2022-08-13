Advertise
Widespread arson, shootings from rival drug gangs rocks Mexican border cities

(FILE) A gun hole is seen on a local police patrol in Tijuana, northern Mexico, Friday, Jan. 18, 2008, as soldiers walk next to the scene of a shootout held Thursday between gunmen and police officers. Soldiers, federal and state police were sent in to stop a three-hour confrontation that began when federal agents tried to raid a house, authorities said. (AP Photo/Guillermo Arias)(Guillermo Arias | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The Mexican border cities of Tijuana and Mexicali, along with Rosarito and Ensenada, were hit by gang violence that included vehicles being set ablaze and road blockades. The U.S. Consulate in Tijuana instructed its employees “to shelter in place until further notice” around midnight because of the violence.

It was the third time this week that Mexican cities have seen widespread arson and shootings by cartels. Ten vehicles were set ablaze in Tijuana, and Mayor Montserrat Caballero blamed it on disputes between drug gangs. Caballero urged drug cartels to “settle your debts with those who didn’t pay what they owe, not with families and hard-working citizens.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

