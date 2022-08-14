1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood; suspect in custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead, and multiple people were injured after a fight led to a shooting north of Phoenix Sky Harbor early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police responded to the area of 46th Street and McDowell around 2 a.m. Officers showed up to find a “chaotic” scene with multiple people shot. According to police, a fight broke out between several men during a late-night party. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting into a crowd as he tried to run away. Police say a man in his 40s was shot and died at the scene.

Officers say witnesses held down the man after the shooting until police arrived and took him into custody. Investigators say five people were taken to the hospital. Four people had non-life-threatening injuries, and a teen girl had a life-threatening injury.

Police have not released the suspect’s name but say he’s in his late teens. Investigators say he’s still in the hospital, and it’s unknown when he’ll be discharged. The investigation is ongoing.

