FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily chance for showers and storms continues

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daily thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening. With the ground already so saturated, it won’t take much rainfall to trigger flash flooding. Things dry out a bit for the middle of the next work week before another active period starts next weekend.

TONIGHT: 30% chance for showers and storms with lows in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs around 100F.

THURSDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs around 100F.

FRIDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

