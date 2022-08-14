Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy Sunday expected!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Sunday AM, August 14th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our active monsoon pattern continues throughout the weekend as an upper-level high centers itself over the Four Corners region. Daily thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening. With the ground already so saturated, it won’t take much rainfall to trigger flash flooding. Things dry out a bit for the middle of the next work week before another active period starts next weekend.

SUNDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs around 101F.

THURSDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs around 100F.

FRIDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s.

