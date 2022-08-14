Increase in Monsoon flooding leads back to climate change and rise in heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we continue to see severe monsoons, experts say climate change and an increase in heat waves is leading to more flooding.

It’s a lot like a domino effect. Right now, we’re still in a megadrought and a lot of the soil is not absorbing all of the water from the rain we’re getting because it’s coming down all at once. So, this is leading to more flooding.

“Even though the overall average is about the same, we’re seeing much more intense weather events. so, you’ll get a lot of rain at one time, so that causes that run off,” Sara Amoit, forest monitor and climate change coordinator for Coronado Nation Forest, says.

It all goes back to climate change, according to experts. They say we are seeing extreme heat with heat waves more often which is intensifying the megadrought Arizona is in. The heat will eventually lead to less precipitation during monsoon.

She says, “We’re seeing a gradual decline of precipitation over time for sure, but overall I think our averages from season to season when you compare them are usually about the same, but what happens is with a drought over time those soils can become slightly hydrophobic.”

She says even if the soil isn’t fully hydrophobic, it won’t retain water the same way it would if there was enough vegetation. A big area of concern when it comes to flooding is the Big Horn burn scar, but that’s not the only concern for the area.

“Something we’re concerned about, especially on Mt. Lemmon - it’s all connected to this climate change, monsoon season precipitation mechanism - is invasive species. when an area gets burned, sometimes what happens is invasive species will come in and we’re very vulnerable to that sort of domination of an invasive species,” she explains.

Invasive species like buffelgrass lead to more widespread wildfires. And with those burn scars from the wildfires, once monsoon hits we can expect more flooding from the severe storms. When it comes to the burn scar from the Big Horn fire, she says we are still at risk for flooding.

Some off the green we’re seeing on the mountains is natural vegetation, but some of it is also invasive species. The Forest Service says this is something they are monitoring closely and will work to remove once monsoon is over.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.