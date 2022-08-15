Advertise
3 parents arrested for fighting with officers during a school lockdown in El Mirage

Vincent Castaneda (left) and Jonathan Davis (right) were both arrested by El Mirage police.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three parents are in custody after a confrontation with officers as an El Mirage elementary school was on lockdown for reports of an armed man trying to get inside the building. Investigators say the parents were identified as 22-year-old Vincent Raul Castaneda, 22-year-old Jonathan Vincent Davis and 48-year-old Darlene Gonzales.

On Friday, around 10:30 a.m., a man tried to get into Thompson Ranch Elementary School and reportedly had a gun. The school was immediately placed on lockdown, but the man ran away as police arrived. As officers cleared the school and checked out a suspicious package in the building, parents began showing up outside the building while it was still on lockdown. This was when a fight broke out between some parents and officers.

ORIGINAL STORY: Armed suspect arrested after trying to enter El Mirage school; 3 parents in custody

According to police, several parents tried to force their way into the school. Investigators say a man was armed and began to fight with police, while another man and woman joined in. Officers used a stun gun on the two and took them into custody. The woman was injured during the incident, and she was taken to the hospital. The man who began the fight was also arrested shortly afterward.

Castaneda was booked on one charge of possessing a deadly weapon on school grounds, one count of obstructing governmental operations and one count of disorderly conduct. Davis was booked on one count of disorderly conduct. Gonzales remains in the hospital, and her charges are pending, per police.

Officers later deemed the campus clear and said the suspicious package was safe. No staff or students were hurt. The original suspect was later found by police and taken into custody. His name has not been released.

