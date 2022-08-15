Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another active week of monsoon!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, August 15th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daily thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast, especially during the afternoon and evening. With the ground already so saturated, it won’t take much rainfall to trigger flash flooding. Things dry out a bit for the middle of the next work week before another active period starts next weekend.

MONDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs around 100F.

THURSDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

