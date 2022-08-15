Advertise
Hamilton High considers appeal after football team placed on probation following recruiting violation

High school sports graphic
High school sports graphic(Credit: Rachael Loftis / U.S. Air Force)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hamilton High School is responding after its football team was placed on probation after a recruiting violation.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association confirmed the news to Arizona’s Family Monday afternoon, stating that the team was placed on probation after a reported recruiting violation. An exact explanation of what the violation was hasn’t been released. However a letter sent out to families said that the violations took place by one of the team’s coaches. The school district had previously suspended the coach for three games and reported the issue.

“We are disappointed in today’s outcome; however, we are in the process of determining next steps including a possible appeal. We have also already taken steps to prevent this from happening in the future through additional training to ensure all of our athletic coaches understand the district’s expectations related to communicating with student athletes,” said the joint statement from Mike de la Torre, the school’s principal and Brett Palmer, the school’s athletic director. “Our focus now is on trying to make the season a positive experience for all students. As we move forward, please continue to respect the impact this decision has on the team and school.”

The AIA decision is appealable within 10 days, otherwise the team won’t make it to the playoffs.

“Probation is a rare consequence that is not an easy decision for this board to make. But Hamilton has the ability to appeal this decision,” said Jim Dean, interim Superintendent for the Dysart Unified School District and Executive Board President.

