UPDATE: 1 dead, 5 injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal

Westbound I-10 was closed because of a crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday, Aug. 15.
Westbound I-10 was closed because of a deadly wrong-way crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday, Aug. 15.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:27 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died and five were injured in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on westbound I-10 west of Mescal, Arizona, late Sunday night, Aug. 14.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Mazda sedan with two occupants was eastbound in a westbound lane of I-10 when it struck a westbound Toyota Camry with four occupants shortly before 11 p.m.

A juvenile passenger in the front seat of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda was transported for treatment of critical injuries. All four occupants of the Toyota, including two juveniles, were also transported for treatment, but their conditions were not released.

The closure was at Milepost 290, just west of the Pima County line. The highway was reopened at about 5:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

DPS said the driver of the Mazda was suspected of being impaired.

No additional information was immediately available.

