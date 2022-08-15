Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen

(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Xavier Mission School is closing its doors due to a lack of enrollment and staffing, the Diocese of Tucson announced Monday, Aug. 15.

A statement from the diocese said they are working with parents to place the 45 students in another school, especially if they want to transfer to another Catholic school.

Though operations are suspended, the diocese wrote, they plan to renovate, reorganize and reopen the school in the future.

“The planning process to lay the foundation for long-term success has begun,” the Diocese said in a release.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound I-10 was closed because of a deadly wrong-way crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday,...
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
Long-awaited film about Tucson’s mariachis, folklórico dancers hits big screen
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
UPDATE: Young black bear captured near Ina and La Cañada
2 dead, 5 injured after plane crashed into Lake Powell, FAA says

Latest News

Staff members at Thompson Ranch Elementary reported a man was trying to get into the school...
Armed suspect arrested after trying to enter El Mirage school; 3 parents in custody
FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R. Kelly jury selection focuses on 2019 documentary
Yaqub Salik Talib has turned himself in after being sought in connection with a fatal shooting...
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother turns self in after slaying
A flash flood warning was issued for eastern Santa Cruz County in Arizona until 4:45 p.m....
Flash flood, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Santa Cruz County