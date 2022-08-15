San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Xavier Mission School is closing its doors due to a lack of enrollment and staffing, the Diocese of Tucson announced Monday, Aug. 15.

A statement from the diocese said they are working with parents to place the 45 students in another school, especially if they want to transfer to another Catholic school.

Though operations are suspended, the diocese wrote, they plan to renovate, reorganize and reopen the school in the future.

“The planning process to lay the foundation for long-term success has begun,” the Diocese said in a release.

