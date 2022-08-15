Advertise
Sugar Skulls fire head coach, GM Dixie Wooten

Dixie Wooten was named the Tucson Sugar Skulls head coach after the 2019 Indoor Football League...
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls announced on Monday, Aug. 15, that they have fired head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten.

The Sugar Skulls ended their season with a 49-30 loss to the Northern Arizona Wranglers in the first round of the Indoor Football League playoffs. Tucson was 15-16 under Wooten.

Tucson went 9-8 overall, and the team said it was the Sugar Skulls’ best season ever.

Despite earning the first winning record in team history, Sugar Skulls CEO Cathy Guy said the team decided “to move in another direction.”

In their inaugural season in 2019, the Sugar Skulls went 6-9 and lost in the first round of the playoffs under coach Marcus Coleman. Wooten took over at the end of the season.

The 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Sugar Skulls went 6-8 in 2021 and did not make the playoffs.

