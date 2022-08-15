Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Flash flood, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Santa Cruz County

A flash flood warning was issued for eastern Santa Cruz County in Arizona until 4:45 p.m....
A flash flood warning was issued for eastern Santa Cruz County in Arizona until 4:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings in southern Arizona on Monday, Aug. 15.

  • A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in northeastern Santa Cruz County until 2:15 p.m. The warned area includes Patagonia and Sonoita.
  • A flash flood warning is in effect in eastern Santa Cruz County until 4:45 p.m. The warned area includes Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Patagonia Lake State Park and Kino Springs.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in northeastern Santa Cruz County, Arizona, until...
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in northeastern Santa Cruz County, Arizona, until 2:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.(Google Maps)

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building during a severe thunderstorm.

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound I-10 was closed because of a deadly wrong-way crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday,...
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
Long-awaited film about Tucson’s mariachis, folklórico dancers hits big screen
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
UPDATE: Young black bear captured near Ina and La Cañada
2 dead, 5 injured after plane crashed into Lake Powell, FAA says

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, August 15th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another active week of monsoon!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, August 15th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, August 15th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 1, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily chance for showers and storms continues
KOLD 530 FORECAST
KOLD 530 FORECAST