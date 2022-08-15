Flash flood, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Santa Cruz County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings in southern Arizona on Monday, Aug. 15.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in northeastern Santa Cruz County until 2:15 p.m. The warned area includes Patagonia and Sonoita.

A flash flood warning is in effect in eastern Santa Cruz County until 4:45 p.m. The warned area includes Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Patagonia Lake State Park and Kino Springs.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building during a severe thunderstorm.

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

