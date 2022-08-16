77-year-old’s impromptu karaoke concert at Hamilton Goodwill goes viral

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An impromptu concert at a Hamilton Goodwill is going viral.

Diana Garvin, 77, travelers to nursing homes to sing to residents. Recently, her karaoke machine broke so she went looking for a new one.

That is when she ended up at the Goodwill on Main Street in Hamilton on Aug. 8.

She found a karaoke machine sitting on the shelf and wasted no time in picking up the mic, entertaining customers like John Schuerfranz.

Schuerfranz got his phone out and started recording Garvin’s musical performance.

“All of a sudden, I heard this angel singing over in electronics, and I thought, well, I got to go over and see what this is,” recalled Schuerfranz “Sure enough, she was over there with her karaoke machine, and singing ‘He’s got the whole world in his hands.’ I thought I got to share this with the world.”

The video has more than 34,000 views on Facebook.

“I just love music,” Garvin said. “I don’t do it perfectly. I just love music, and I love people, and I have my own special way of talking to people.”

Garvin said she was going to buy the karaoke machine, but someone beat her to it.

Before she could buy it, another customer purchased it and gave it to Garvin free of charge, said Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries Public Information Officer Michael Flannery.

Now, Garvin will be able to entertain her nursing home friends on karaoke night.

