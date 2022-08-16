Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

77-year-old’s impromptu karaoke concert at Hamilton Goodwill goes viral

The Facebook video has more than 34,000 views.
The video has been viewed more than 34,000 times on Facebook.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - An impromptu concert at a Hamilton Goodwill is going viral.

Diana Garvin, 77, travelers to nursing homes to sing to residents. Recently, her karaoke machine broke so she went looking for a new one.

That is when she ended up at the Goodwill on Main Street in Hamilton on Aug. 8.

She found a karaoke machine sitting on the shelf and wasted no time in picking up the mic, entertaining customers like John Schuerfranz.

Schuerfranz got his phone out and started recording Garvin’s musical performance.

“All of a sudden, I heard this angel singing over in electronics, and I thought, well, I got to go over and see what this is,” recalled Schuerfranz “Sure enough, she was over there with her karaoke machine, and singing ‘He’s got the whole world in his hands.’ I thought I got to share this with the world.”

The video has more than 34,000 views on Facebook.

“I just love music,” Garvin said. “I don’t do it perfectly. I just love music, and I love people, and I have my own special way of talking to people.”

77-year-old’s impromptu karaoke concert at Hamilton Goodwill goes viral

Garvin said she was going to buy the karaoke machine, but someone beat her to it.

Before she could buy it, another customer purchased it and gave it to Garvin free of charge, said Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries Public Information Officer Michael Flannery.

Now, Garvin will be able to entertain her nursing home friends on karaoke night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
Curt Cooper, 52, died following a fight at the state prison in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
Henry, a Tucson toddler, is back with his family after he was taken when a suspect stole his...
Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station
Westbound I-10 was closed because of a deadly wrong-way crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday,...
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
Wreck closes road near Tucson-area school
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
Henry, a Tucson toddler, is back with his family after he was taken when a suspect stole his...
Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station
American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced the airline’s agreement to purchase up to 20...
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes