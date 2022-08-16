Advertise
Aircraft part falls from sky, just missing man at Maine Capitol

This aircraft part landed just feet away from someone on the ground in Augusta, Maine on Friday.
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a large metal object crashed to the ground outside the Capitol building in Augusta.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday outside the main entrance of the State House.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the 6- to 7-pound sleeve-like object landed at a high velocity about 6 to 8 feet from Capitol Police screener Craig Donahue, who was walking outside the entrance.

They say two other people were in the area and saw it happen.

No one was injured.

The FAA is attempting to locate the source of the part, which is likely from a large airliner on an international route.

