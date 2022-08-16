Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Arizona utility providers say monsoon season has been most destructive in decades

It's been a wicked monsoon season, and the City of Scottsdale saw dozens of downed power poles...
It's been a wicked monsoon season, and the City of Scottsdale saw dozens of downed power poles in August.(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This monsoon has been a busy one. Crews constantly have to replace power polls that have gone down across the Valley following a storm.

Salt River Project officials told Arizona’s Family that this monsoon season had the most significant impact on their system in the past 30 years. After a storm like last Friday, you may have seen several wooden power polls get knocked down, prompting crews worked to replace them with steel polls. SRP has a storage yard full of power polls and other supplies ready to go to replace ones that go down.

WATCH NOW: Monsoon 2022 Special Report

In July, SRP said they had more than 200 poles go down in a single storm event. As a result, crews have been on standby during the season, ready to replace polls and restore power. Utility providers also have a way they can also re-route power to areas in need if needed.

“Even if we have polls that go down in a certain area we are able to re-route that power pretty quickly so this past weekend we had 2,300 customers that were without power at the height of the storm Friday afternoon but within a few hours everybody was back in power pretty much,” said Patty Garcia-Likens, an SRP spokesperson.

Oh, the humidity! Here are answers to 11 questions Arizonans ask about the monsoon

SRP also manages the water from the Salt River. They said our area typically gets its water up north during winter, so any rain any other time of the year helps.

“Even though we rely on those winter months for majority of our water supply we always welcome whatever the summer monsoons bring and another thing with our active monsoon season is people tend to water less,” said Garcia-Likens.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
Curt Cooper, 52, died following a fight at the state prison in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
Westbound I-10 was closed because of a deadly wrong-way crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday,...
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
Operation Cross Country is a national effort by the FBI to uncover human and child sex...
FBI finds 17 adult victims in the Phoenix area during nationwide sex trafficking sting

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, August 16th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread monsoon action expected this weekend!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, August 16th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, August 16th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 15, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms ramp up second half of week
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 15, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, AUGUST 15, 2022