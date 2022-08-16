Bee attack leaves man critically injured in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bee attack in Cochise County left one man with serious injuries and three others, including two firefighters, healing from bee stings on Monday, Aug. 15.

According to Sunsites-Pearce Fire District chief chief Levi Garner, two men were demolishing an old building around noon in the town of Cochise, stirring up a nest of bees.

While one man was only stung a few times and made it to safety, Garner said, the other had stings from “head to toe” and was unresponsive.

Garner said firefighters who were called to the scene were able to wake the seriously injured man up. before he was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in Tucson.

While at the scene two firefighters were also stung. One was stung a few times and the other was stung several dozen times. Shortly before 8:30 p.m., Garner said, both firefighters were “fine.”

“The actions of the firefighters today probably saved that guy’s life,” Garner said. “If they’d waited, he probably wouldn’t have made it.”

