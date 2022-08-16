Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma

Governor’s office believes the container which was not secured to the rest of the containers was toppled by people in the area
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled over by weather.(Claudia Ramos - Univision)
By Cody Lillich
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A set of shipping containers part of the state’s operation to secure gaps in border wall lasted just days on the Arizona-Mexico border before they were found toppled over Monday morning.

Claudia Ramos, a journalist with Univision, was on the border early Monday morning and captured an image of the containers disconnected from the wall that was being constructed. In the tweet posted in Spanish, Ramos said the two containers were found on their side just a day after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the first gap was complete.

Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled over by weather. C.J. Karamargin with Gov. Ducey’s office said they believed people knocked over the containers. Karamargin said the containers that were found on their side weighed 8,800 pounds, and it was “highly unlikely” the containers were blown over in weather.

“We clearly struck a nerve,” Karamargin said. “Someone doesn’t like what we’re doing. Someone obviously doesn’t like the obstacles we are putting in their way.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gov. Ducey issues executive order to fill gaps in border wall with shipping containers

The project, announced by Ducey on Friday, places shipping containers two high and tops the containers with concertina wire in gaps along the border fencing and wall. The containers are supposed to be ‘secured’ to one another by linking them together and welding them shut. However, Karamargin said the containers found on their side were in place but had not yet been secured to the rest of the barrier.

Karamargin said the U.S. Border Patrol notified the state on Sunday night that the containers were not in place. He said the Border Patrol notified the state not to respond to the area immediately due to ‘heavy activity in the area.’ Crews responded early Monday morning and uprighted the containers.

Gov. Ducey’s office said the first gap has been filled along the border, and they expect a second gap to be filled with containers ‘within days.’ The Governor’s office also said when work stops on the border container project for the day, they will have containers secured.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
Curt Cooper, 52, died following a fight at the state prison in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
Henry, a Tucson toddler, is back with his family after he was taken when a suspect stole his...
Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station
Westbound I-10 was closed because of a deadly wrong-way crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday,...
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
Wreck closes road near Tucson-area school
Henry, a Tucson toddler, is back with his family after he was taken when a suspect stole his...
Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station
American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced the airline’s agreement to purchase up to 20...
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes