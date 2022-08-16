Advertise
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn

Study: Parts of California could become a "vast inland sea" due to megafloods. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”

The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades.

The warning comes to a state already plagued by earthquakes and record-setting drought.

Experts predict catastrophic floods “unlike anything seen before” could hit California’s central valley, which includes Fresno, Bakersfield and Sacramento.

According to the study, historic flooding could impact millions of people.

Experts said “once in a lifetime” floods have already happened in the state, but climate change continues to supercharge heavy rain events.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

