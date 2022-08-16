Feet on American soil, heart in Afghanistan: Some struggle to make U.S. their home one year after Taliban takeover

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monday marked one year since the U.S. government withdrew its troops from Kabul, leading to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

Tens of thousands of refugees have since started new lives in the U.S.

However, something is holding one Tucson refugee back from truly feeling at home.

“I don’t have sleep,” he said. “When I sleep [for] 10 minutes or 15 minutes, I wake up. I have found depression.”

His feet are on American soil, but his heart is in Afghanistan. The former Afghan solider, we will call him “Ahmed,” is a high-profile target for the Taliban.

KOLD News 13 agreed to protect his identity for the sake of his family. Ahmed’s wife and three children are constantly moving to stay alive.

“They don’t have food, they don’t have money,” said Ahmed. “All the time my family is crying.”

In February, Ahmed arrived in Tucson. He can hardly enjoy his newfound safety, though.

In the last year, his brother was imprisoned and his former home was ransacked. Ahmed’s wife sold their car and her jewelry to feed their children.

Ahmed says he feels helpless and ashamed that he cannot take care of his family anymore.

The U.S. government blocked refugees from sending money to Afghanistan.

“What we have done is we have placed people in danger and we have walked away,” said Tucson City Council Member Steve Kozachik. “Our federal delegation; our federal government, would like nothing more than to keep this off the front page.”

Kozachik is working to keep the humanitarian crisis on the front page.

“We owe it to these people to streamline this [immigration] process, to get them out of there,” Kozachik said.

Hope is the only thing that keeps the former pilot turned construction worker going. Ahmed now joins thousands of others trying to bring his family to the U.S.

“That’s my request from U.S. Congress; to help me [get my family out],” said Ahmed. “Because I worked shoulder-to-shoulder [with U.S. soldiers] for 20 years.”

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul suspended service on August 31, 2021. That means families must travel to other countries for an in-person interview to obtain a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV). Getting an SIV is also a lengthy process. Human smugglers are taking advantage of the situation and are charging thousands of dollars to take refugees into neighboring countries.

