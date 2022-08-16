FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread monsoon action expected this weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storms mainly focus on Santa Cruz and Cochise counties Tuesday. More moisture starts to move in Wednesday which will increase storm activity. Widespread storms being advertised pretty far out for this upcoming weekend. An easterly wave moving our way should help ramp up storm activity.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs around 100F.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 80% chance for showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees.

