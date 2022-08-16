Heavy flooding continues in Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A flooded wash in Nogales Sonora turned into a deadly one this past weekend. Three people died and 11 were injured.

That same wash travels into Nogales Arizona.

The flooding is due to monsoon storms and residents watched the those waters rise on Saturday afternoon.

“And I thought well something is going down.”

Jim Sparling has lived in Nogales for 27 years. He said this flooding is nothing new and it happens every monsoon.

“And it was like this. Half-hour later, BAM! It’s over the bridge,” he said.

Roberto Gil, who has lived in Nogales for 43 years, said he has not seen flooding like this since the 1980′s.

“But it is happening again right now,” he said.

He said there is one word to describe it.

“It was devastating, seeing those cars on the side of the road,” he said.

Gil said the bridge at Doe and Grand also buckled.

“It was way too much water,” he said.

Crews fixed the bridge but these residents said it is just a band-aid.

Monsoon is not over just yet. As storms pick back up, Sparling said, “And here we go, it is going to happen again.”

Sure enough, the rain came down in Nogales Monday afternoon. It was not as bad as Saturday but overflow is very possible.

If you come across any flooded water, please turn around and don’t drown.

