Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC.

He was hospitalized after prison staff noticed five days prior that Cooper had injuries consistent with being involved in a physical fight and had sustained a head injury.

Tucson fire medics went to the hospital and administered Narcan to Cooper and conducted an EKG before he was taken to the intensive care unit.

The incident that led to Cooper’s death is under investigation by Arizona Department of Corrections investigators, who plan to pursue prosecution against any suspects who they believe are involved in the case.

Cooper was sentenced in 2018 out of Pinal County for aggravated assault and weapons misconduct charges.

