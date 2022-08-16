Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press and ZEKE MILLER
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:37 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House announced Tuesday. President Joe Biden continues to test negative after recently recovering from the virus but will wear a mask indoors for 10 days as a precaution.

The Bidens have been vacationing in South Carolina since Aug. 10, and the 71-year-old first lady began experiencing symptoms on Monday. Jill Biden, like her husband, has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.

“Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified,” her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement “She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests.”

The president tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the White House said, but would be wearing a mask indoors for 10 days. He plans to return to Washington on Tuesday to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill in the afternoon, before continuing to his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

He recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

“Consistent with CDC guidance because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others,” the White House said. It said it would increase the president’s testing cadence and report those results.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
Curt Cooper, 52, died following a fight at the state prison in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
Westbound I-10 was closed because of a deadly wrong-way crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday,...
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen
2 dead, 5 injured after plane crashed into Lake Powell, FAA says

Latest News

Disney Cruise Line is changing its vaccination requirement for children.
Disney Cruise line dropping vaccine requirement for children
Tucson police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian at East Pima Street and North Catalina...
Pedestrian serious hurt in crash at Pima Street, Catalina Avenue
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Aug. 9. More massive explosions and fires hit a...
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff during the monsoon.
Pima County road closures