Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee

The argument was over a food order.
The argument was over a food order.(Prescott Valley Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man that was sucker punched by a Wendy’s employee in Prescott Valley in late July has died from his injuries. On Monday evening, Prescott Valley police confirmed the 67-year-old man died nearly three weeks after the initial incident. Officers say the Wendy’s employee, 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick, now faces second-degree murder charges. The man’s name has not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wendy’s employee sucker punches customer in Prescott Valley

On July 26, Kendrick was at the register taking the man’s order. However, police say the man complained about his order, and that’s when things turned violent. Surveillance video shows the man hunched over, licking his Frosty when Kendrick comes out from behind the counter. To the unsuspecting man, Kendrick comes up next to him and immediately throws a punch, hitting the customer in the head, police said. The man fell and hit his head on the floor. He was knocked unconscious and flown to a Valley hospital. Since then, the man was in critical condition before his death.

Surveillance video caught the moment a Wendy's employee punched a 67-year-old customer in Prescott Valley.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound I-10 was closed because of a deadly wrong-way crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday,...
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
Long-awaited film about Tucson’s mariachis, folklórico dancers hits big screen
2 dead, 5 injured after plane crashed into Lake Powell, FAA says
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
UPDATE: Young black bear captured near Ina and La Cañada

Latest News

COVID-19, flu and monkey pox all await students as they return to the UArizona
COVID-19, flu and monkey pox all await students as they return to the UArizona
Heavy flooding continues in Nogales
Heavy flooding continues in Nogales, Sonora
COVID-19, flu and monkey pox all await students as they return to the UArizona
COVID-19, flu and monkey pox all await students as they return to the UArizona
Curt Cooper, 52, died following a fight at the state prison in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson