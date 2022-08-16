Officials investigating human skeletal remains found at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lake Mead officials are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains found in the area.

Officials first received reports of possible remains found at 8 p.m. Monday at Swim Beach at Lake Mead. National Park Service Rangers have set up a perimeter to recover the remains with help from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team. The Clark County Medical Examiner was also contacted.

This comes ten days after a set of remains were found at Swim Beach. Lake Mead officials have reported four different discoveries of remains at the lake this summer, though the Clark County Coroner’s Office said it’s possible that two of the partial sets belong to the same person.

