Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Officials investigating human skeletal remains found at Lake Mead

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lake Mead officials are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains found in the area.

Officials first received reports of possible remains found at 8 p.m. Monday at Swim Beach at Lake Mead. National Park Service Rangers have set up a perimeter to recover the remains with help from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team. The Clark County Medical Examiner was also contacted.

Officials first received reports of possible remains found at 8 p.m. Monday at Swim Beach at Lake Mead.

This comes ten days after a set of remains were found at Swim Beach. Lake Mead officials have reported four different discoveries of remains at the lake this summer, though the Clark County Coroner’s Office said it’s possible that two of the partial sets belong to the same person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
Curt Cooper, 52, died following a fight at the state prison in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
Henry, a Tucson toddler, is back with his family after he was taken when a suspect stole his...
Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station
Westbound I-10 was closed because of a deadly wrong-way crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday,...
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
Wreck closes road near Tucson-area school
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
Henry, a Tucson toddler, is back with his family after he was taken when a suspect stole his...
Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station
American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced the airline’s agreement to purchase up to 20...
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes