TDOC: Woman who passed drugs to inmate through kiss charged with murder

Rachal Dollard, right, is charged in the murder of Joshua Brown, left.
Rachal Dollard, right, is charged in the murder of Joshua Brown, left.(TDOC)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:39 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility in February now finds herself behind bars after a fatal overdose of an inmate.

Rachel Dollard was charged with second-degree murder this week after authorities said she was seen passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown as the two kissed during a visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex prison in Only, Tennessee, a community in Hickman County.

Brown swallowed a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine, according to Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) officials. He later died at a local hospital.

“This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” said David Imhof, Director of TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct, in a media release. “Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.”

Dollard was taken into custody this past weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County.

Dollard is being held in the Hickman County jail for murder and smuggling contraband into a penal facility.

Brown was serving an 11-year sentence on drug related charges, authorities said. His sentence was set to expire in 2029.

TDOC urges anyone with information about potential security concerns to call its 24-hour anonymous tip line at 1-844-TDC-FIND (1-844-832-3463).

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

