Thousands of students moving into University of Arizona campus housing ahead of fall semester

First move-in day for UA students
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:47 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 7,000 students will begin to move onto campus at the University of Arizona Tuesday, Aug. 16.

University housing officials say they’ve been working overtime to make sure things run smoothly.

“We’ve been working on this day ever since move-in last year,” said Dana Robbins-Murray, director of Administrative Services and Housing.

Robbins-Murray said to make the process less chaotic, students have been assigned different time slots for move-in. First-year students can start unloading their boxes and heading into dorms from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. She said additional move-in slots will continue throughout the rest of the week.

“Students and their families are welcome to wear masks, but they don’t have to,” Robbins-Murray said. “We are just looking to get them moved in so they can have a great year.”

Before heading to campus, students need to go online and do a “pre-arrival” check-in. There will be an e-mail with specific directions depending on the dorm.

Do not use Google Maps if you’re heading to campus, because directions may have changed and some streets are going to be one-way.

Highland Avenue, Oliver Road near Second Street and Park Avenue, James E. Roger Way and Tyndall Avenue will be one-way roads.

“Students should check their email, we’ve sent them specific directions to the dorm they’re moving into,” Robbins-Murray said.

Once students get to their dorm, they can unload and check in to get their dorm key. After that, they can move their car into a parking garage.

Ahead of the first day of class on Monday, Aug. 22, there will be a welcoming event for all of those new students called Destination Arizona.

The event is designed to give freshmen a taste of what it’s like to be a Wildcat.

Students will get advice on how to navigate campus, where to get authentic southern Arizona cuisine and where the best spots to study are on campus.

UA Student Body President Patrick Robles said everyone is excited to meet new students in person after a couple of years of distance learning and COVID-19 restrictions.

”We’ve got students all over the country coming back on campus, we’ve got a student government that’s working on being revitalized, so we’re going to have lots of club fairs, interactions with student government, fun activities on the mall area hosted by the Wildcats events board,” Robles said. “It’s going to be a super energetic time for students when they come back on campus.”

That Destination Arizona event will happen Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 21.

You can find a schedule for all of the events on the university’s website.

