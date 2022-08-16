Advertise
Baby found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station

The young boy was inside a vehicle when it was stolen from the Quik Mart parking lot
Henry, a young Tucson boy, is back with his family after he was kidnapped when a suspect stole...
Henry, a young Tucson boy, is back with his family after he was kidnapped when a suspect stole his mother's vehicle at a gas station near Wilmot and Nicaragua early Tuesday, Aug. 16.(Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson baby is safe and sound after he was kidnapped when his mother’s vehicle was stolen from a gas station early Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The Tucson Police Department said it started around 7:20 a.m. at the Quik Mart located near South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive.

The TPD said a woman drove to the store with her young son Henry in the back seat. After she got out, someone jumped into her SUV and drove off with Henry still inside.

The TPD said Henry was found on a sidewalk near East 29th Street and South Swan Road about 10 minutes later. That area is about 3 1/2 miles from the gas station.

Tucson police investigate the scene where a baby was found in the 4500 block of East 28th...
Tucson police investigate the scene where a baby was found in the 4500 block of East 28th Street Tuesday, Aug. 16.(KOLD News 13)

The TPD said the suspect or suspects abandoned Henry on the side of the road before taking off in the stolen vehicle.

Henry had no obvious injuries and was reunited with his mother, according to the TPD.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2010 GMC Acadia with Arizona license AXA99J. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

