Tucson police say baby returned to mom after vehicle stolen with baby inside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a baby is back with its mother after being left on the side of a street, apparently by someone who stole a vehicle with the baby inside.

According to a Tucson Police Department spokesman, the baby was found at about 7:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of East 28th Street, near South Swan Road. Shortly before that, at about 7:20 a.m., police received a report that a vehicle was stolen from a gas station and that there was a baby in the vehicle.

Police are looking for the vehicle, a white 2010 GMC Acadia, and the suspect or suspects who stole it from the gas station at Wilmot Road and Nicaragua Street, which is south of Golf Links Road.

The baby, who was found on the side of the street, had no obvious injuries.

After the baby was found, the child was returned to the mother.

No additional information was immediately available.

