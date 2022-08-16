Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Tucson police say baby returned to mom after vehicle stolen with baby inside

Tucson police investigate the scene where a baby was found in the 4500 block of East 28th...
Tucson police investigate the scene where a baby was found in the 4500 block of East 28th Street Tuesday, Aug. 16.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a baby is back with its mother after being left on the side of a street, apparently by someone who stole a vehicle with the baby inside.

According to a Tucson Police Department spokesman, the baby was found at about 7:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of East 28th Street, near South Swan Road. Shortly before that, at about 7:20 a.m., police received a report that a vehicle was stolen from a gas station and that there was a baby in the vehicle.

Police are looking for the vehicle, a white 2010 GMC Acadia, and the suspect or suspects who stole it from the gas station at Wilmot Road and Nicaragua Street, which is south of Golf Links Road.

The baby, who was found on the side of the street, had no obvious injuries.

After the baby was found, the child was returned to the mother.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
Curt Cooper, 52, died following a fight at the state prison in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
Westbound I-10 was closed because of a deadly wrong-way crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday,...
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
Operation Cross Country is a national effort by the FBI to uncover human and child sex...
FBI finds 17 adult victims in the Phoenix area during nationwide sex trafficking sting
San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen

Latest News

FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
ITT Technical Institute campus seen closed after ITT Educational Services announced that the...
Former ITT Tech students get $3.9B in debt cancellation
American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced the airline’s agreement to purchase up to 20...
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms