Steve Potvin back as Tucson Roadrunners head coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Roadrunners announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16, that Steve Potvin has been named the team’s head coach.

The 2022-2023 season will mark his seventh in the Arizona Coyotes organization and his second stint as head coach of Arizona’s American Hockey League affiliate. He previously led the Roadrunners in 2020-2021 and was named associate head coach in 2021-2022 when Jay Varady returned as head coach after spending a season with the Coyotes as an assistant coach.

“I am beyond appreciative for the opportunity to once again lead the Roadrunners,” Potvin said. “Our staff is looking forward to every challenge with the determination to grow, develop and win.”

Potvin, 47, enters his sixth season with the Roadrunners where he was named assistant coach before the 2017-2018 season.

Potvin will be formally introduced Thursday, Aug. 18, at 1:30 p.m. in a press conference at Tucson Arena in the Grand Lobby. The press conference is open to the public. Media and fans are invited to park in Lot B and to enter the building at the circle between Lots B and C.

Potvin joined the Coyotes as skills coach in 2016-2017, focusing on player assessment and individual skill improvement with players at both the NHL and AHL levels.

Twenty Roadrunners have made their NHL debuts with the Coyotes since Potvin joined the Tucson staff; including eight in the 2021-2022 season and four in 2020-2021.

The Montreal native joined the Coyotes staff after a 16-year professional career that included 478 professional AHL and top European league games before retiring in 2009-2010 after a season with the Central Hockey League’s Arizona Sundogs in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Steve and his wife Nada have called Arizona home for over 13 years with their three children Max, Nash and Eliana.

