Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Woman assaults partner, dog, stranger in parking lot during bizarre attack, police say

A Vermont woman faces multiple charges after a bizarre incident at a quick stop in Bradford. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:45 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A woman in Vermont is facing multiple assault charges following what state police call a bizarre attack at a gas station Saturday evening.

According to Vermont State Police, 21-year-old Kelsey Farias assaulted her partner multiple times with a tire iron and tried to run over her partner twice with a car.

During the attack, Farias also assaulted her dog, police said.

Police said Farias also ran toward a “random woman” in the parking lot of the Jiffy Mart, ripped out her hair, punched her in the face and threw her to the ground.

Farias was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated domestic assault, resisting arrest, animal cruelty, simple assault, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. She is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
Curt Cooper, 52, died following a fight at the state prison in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
Westbound I-10 was closed because of a deadly wrong-way crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday,...
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
Operation Cross Country is a national effort by the FBI to uncover human and child sex...
FBI finds 17 adult victims in the Phoenix area during nationwide sex trafficking sting
San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen

Latest News

An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy puts his mullet up against the competition.
8-year-old known as ‘Mullet Boy’ competes in USA Mullet Championship
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Key informant defends role during Whitmer kidnap plot trial
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
FILE - Sidney Powell is shown in this undated file photo. A report by the Washington Post said...
Trump allies arranged the copying of voting machine data from battleground states, report says