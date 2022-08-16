Woman facing murder charges following crash in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County authorities said a woman killed two people while driving drunk in San Tan Valley last week.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said Janelle Littlebear, 38, is facing two counts of second-degree murder.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, Littlebear was driving on Gantzel Road when she lost control, crossed the median and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle, a man and woman in their late 70s, died. They have not been identified.

The PCSO said Littlebear had a blood alcohol level of .271, more than three times the legal limit.

Littlebear’s injuries were not life-threatening and she was arrested on Tuesday. Aug. 16.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.