Woman hit, seriously injured by vehicle in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are in midtown after a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Monday, Aug. 15.

According to officers, the incident took place at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

