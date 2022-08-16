Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Woman hit, seriously injured by vehicle in midtown Tucson

(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are in midtown after a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Monday, Aug. 15.

According to officers, the incident took place at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curt Cooper, 52, died following a fight at the state prison in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
Westbound I-10 was closed because of a deadly wrong-way crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday,...
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
Long-awaited film about Tucson’s mariachis, folklórico dancers hits big screen
2 dead, 5 injured after plane crashed into Lake Powell, FAA says

Latest News

Westbound I-10 was closed because of a deadly wrong-way crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday,...
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
Woman fighting for her life following crash at 29th, Swan in Tucson
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
A person was taken to Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita after this crash near I-19 and...
Person seriously hurt in Green Valley crash